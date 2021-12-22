The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max film) — Keanu Reeves can still do kung fu as Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss can still kick ass, and much mystery still swirls about the actual plot of this franchise revival. Lana Wachowski wrote and directed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II channels Morpheus, and Neo (for whatever reason) has a rubber duck in his head during a bath. Here’s who is joining these forces of cinematic nature: Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Oh, and Jonathan Groff portrays an apparent upgrade on Agent Smith, all while things stay as trippy and action packed as always. Whoa to the max.

Emily In Paris: Season 2 (Netflix series) — God help us all, this show will once again be binged into oblivion. Lily Collins returns as the stereotypically clueless and culturally offensive American who’s taking Par-ee by storm, one Instagram post at a time. The twist here is that Emily actually attempts to learn French this season, but of course, expect a ton of other drama because she slept with that hot chef and is still very good friends with the hot chef’s girlfriend. Please let the gross, unwashed skillet make a comeback and have some terrible karaoke tunes to accompany the Carrie Bradshaw of today, courtesy of primetime TV king Darren Star.

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix film) — Grumpy Grandpa/Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla) of The Patriarch joins up with extended family and a commune of hippies. That sounds dubious already, but they decide to spend Christmas at the beach, where Don meets his ultimate nemesis. Soon, we’ve got a war of wills, and hopefully, this won’t dampen everyone’s holiday spirit.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — The Gang’s in Dublin with Mac heading to a seminary to see what it would be like to become a priest, all while Dennis and Frank hatch a plan at the castle. Then the Gang tries to climb a mountain to aid Charlie in fulfilling a mysterious Irish tradition, and nothing goes as planned.

The Hand Of God (Netflix film) — Academy Award winner Paulo Sorrentino (The Young Pope) returns to HBO with this story of tragedy and unexpected joys, along with how fates intertwine. Sorrentino’s telling this story from his own hometown (Naples), so expect a deeply personal (and of course, beautiful) story, even though ultimately, it’s a story about young Fabietto Schisa and the arrival of a football legend on the scene.

Foodtastic: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reality cooking show will blow (at least) a few minds with contestants concocting enormous food sculptures in an effort to push their creative limits for all the foodies out there.