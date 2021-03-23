Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (YouTube Premium miniseries) — She’s been to post-childhood-stardom hell and back, and now, Demi Lovato is here to present her truth in a four-part series. Expect to see details of not-so-pretty moments and downright destructive ones (Lovato overdosed on a opioid-fentanyl cocktail in 2018), along with details about what led to that moment and how she continues to recover.

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s kicking into its darker third gear with the club all wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, a very bearded Bishop decides to put EZ’s plan into fruition.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Back in the late 1980s, Rocky is on the road (sounds like ice cream) and Ata discovers a heartbreaking piece of information.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan’s former boy-band colleague is now a pop star, and he’s back in town, which may or may not prompt Kenan to seek change.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Abra Kadabra makes an unexpected return to Central City, and there’s vengeance and a score to settle, and a tricky situation, and, well, it sounds like chaos.

Superman and Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — The world’s most famous superhero and the most famous journalist are behaving as ordinarily as possible in this series, and one can guess how well that will work out. This week, Smallville celebrates Harvest Festival, which sounds delicious and touching and possibly heartbreaking.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 9:00pm) — Max brings Luna back to new York, Bloom’s working hard to ensure safety in the workplace, and Reynolds is shifting around while Sharpe struggles.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Dana Carvey, Imagine Dragons

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand, Mary Beth Barone

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Baratunde Thurston, Ash Soan

Staged: Series 2 (BBC One series on Hulu) — This is the rare COVID-era comedy that’s worth tuning into because who can resist David Tennant and Michael Sheen shooting the sh*t together while playing somewhat fictional versions of themselves? This second installment spans eight episodes and basically follows the two Brits losing their minds during this crisis that’s also making the rest of lose our minds, too. The guest lineup includes Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waffles + Mochi: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one!