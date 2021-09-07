Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. Following the butt-shaking Radcliffe scene from a month or so ago, a blizzard presents dire circumstances for Ezekiel, Benny, and the farmers.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Blue Valley’s also feeling the ominous weather pain while Pat and Courtney come to blows over Eclipso. Elsewhere, Cindy’s causing trouble.

UNTOLD: Breaking Point (Netflix film) — The destigmatization of anxiety is the name of the (sports) game here when it comes to the story of tennis figure Mardy Fish. From his quasi-humble days at the Saddlebrook academy to his rivalry with Andy Roddick to his near-miss with success (while gazing toward John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi), this documentary-series installment digs deep into how the formerly number-one ranked American male tennis player evaporated from the public eye. These days, Fish serves at the US Davis Cup and, on a daily basis, hopes to help other athletes who struggle with similar mental health issues.

Frontline: America After 9/11 (PBS, 8:00pm) — This special theorizes how 9/11 spawned mistrust and division in the United States, which seems almost (sad to say) civilized compared with 2021.

On the Verge (Netflix series) — Julie Delpy stars in this comedy that takes place in Los Angeles. Four women are (as the title indicates) “on the verge,” but it’s actually a heartwarming affair.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl gets socially active in a significant way over an apartment building in the Heights, and she recruits Orlando for her cause.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, The War On Drugs

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Molly Shannon, Regina Hall

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Patrick Stewart, Vance Joy

In case you missed this streaming pick from last Tuesday:

Only Murders In The Building: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Only a few short years ago, Selena Gomez stood awkwardly in a designer gown alongside t-shirt clad co-stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James at a photocall, and let’s just say that her current co-stars would never. Here, she stars alongside the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the three portray NYC neighbors who aim to unravel an apparent murder inside their apartment building. Yes, they’re all podcasting because everyone does it (duh), and before long, the killer might be after them, too. Martin hasn’t written a feature film since the Pink Panther movies and Shopgirl, and I don’t wanna come out and call this trio a “much cooler Three Amigos” update, but Martin wrote that, too, so why not?