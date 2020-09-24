If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Murders at the White House Farm (HBO Max series) — Get your next true crime fix in a dramatized, six-episode series about three generations of one family, all murdered 30 years ago at an isolated farm. One detective stood firm on pinning the whole crime spree on an initial suspect, and his dogged determination led to another, more likely suspect. The series is based upon many years of research, interviews, and published reports, all to uncover the truth.

Haute Dog (HBO Max series) — On a lighter note, this series about a dog-grooming, creative-competition series is sure to turn up some cuties who undergo transformations to become “haute” dogs on the runway. There’s money on the table for winners, so expect the competition to be fierce.

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Jon Favreau’s back with award-winning Chef Roy Choi to continue their collaborative exploration of different flavors, cultures, and people. Keep your eyes open for more celebrity guests, all in the hopes of bringing people together to enjoy delicious food.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — Ahead of the show’s Season 3 arrival (at some undetermined point) the CBS All Access show makes its network debut with “The Vulcan Hello” episode.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00pm EST) — This week, it’s time to explore the so-called Montauk Experiments in the wake of new evidence surrounding stories that the U.S. government was conducting mind control tests on young children in the 1980s.

The Devil All The Time (Netflix film) — Robert Pattinson portrays an unholy preacher while Sebastian Stan steps into a crooked sheriff’s shoes, and Tom Holland’s simply trying to stay out of the line of fire while evil forces surround him. It’s a battle between the corrupt and the so-called just that should provide a nice midweek viewing break. This Antonio Campos-directed story spans the period between WWII and Vietnam and co-stars Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, and Mia Wasikowska.