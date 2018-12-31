NBC



A Toast to 2018! (Monday, NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A bunch of NBC talent gathers to review the biggest news stories of the year. Somehow, we doubt Matt Lauer will be mentioned.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 (Monday, ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — ABC gears up for its New Year’s Eve celebrations with Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg hosting in NYC, Ciara hosting in L.A., and Lucy Hale hosting from New Orleans. Settle in for four hours of musical performances, awkward interviews, and pointless conversation.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Monday, Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — In what might be the most random pairing tonight, Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos host a NYE party in Times Square with Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, and Jason Aldean among the night’s performers.

New Year’s Eve (Monday, NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, and Leslie Jones team up to kick off an NYE party in Times Square with Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend, and Blake Shelton performing throughout the night.

Lethal Weapon (Tuesday, Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cole is on the rebound after news of Natalie’s engagement but his new flame has a connection with the A.D.A. that complicates things at work. Meanwhile, Murtaugh worries that a new murder investigation might affect Trish’s chances of taking on a high-profile case.

The Gifted (Tuesday, Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The Mutant Underground considers allying with the Inner Circle in the upcoming battle while Andy debates reuniting with his family when he hears of his father’s powers but his sister isn’t so ready to welcome him back into the fold.

The Matrix (Tuesday, AMC, 8:34 p.m.) — The Wachowski masterpiece is playing on AMC in case you want to revisit the mind-bending visuals and intelligent storytelling of the first Matrix film.

Pitch Perfect (Tuesday, Freeform, 8:25 p.m.) — Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson lead this ensemble comedy about a group of college-aged women who join an acapella group and compete for a prestigious championship. The follow-ups may have sucked but the original is still a fun watch.

Suicide Squad (Tuesday, TNT, 7:45 p.m.) — Will Smith, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, and a host of other A-listers star in this DC villain entourage movie. They fight an evil sorceress and learn to work together for the good of mankind or some such nonsense.