Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman’s one of several A-listers who’ve made themselves at home on the so-called “small screen” in recent years, and after a few Emmys and a Golden Globe for Big Little Lies and a Globe nomination for The Undoing, she’s not done yet. She portrays a wellness guru that might remind you of certain celebrities who shill bizarre products and claim that they’ll change your life with a dash of snake oil. Yes, the Paddington villain is here to shake up your little world again.

What If…? (Disney+ series) — We’re in the multiverse, baby. The MCU’s officially launching headfirst into that realm after Loki‘s season finale, and this show’s Twitter account clarified official participation as well. And that sounds about right. I’ve been looking forward to these alternate-reality scenarios since catching D23 footage a few years ago, and Disney+ will show us a wealth of scenarios that stand separate from the existing canon (thus far). Last week, Agent Carter took the serum and became Captain Carter. This week, King T’Challa materializes as Star Lord. Notably, Chadwick Boseman did voice work here, so you’ll be able to say a proper goodbye to his Black Panther. Let the good times and the tears roll.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series returns for a second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes. In the present, however, she’s training a new employee, dealing with her feisty grandmother, and then enduring an earthquake. There’s a little backward time travel, too, and the attempt to avoid inevitable mistakes.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Following a bizarre time jump and, uh, literal war, Season 5 gives Hiram an origin story, which led him to eventually become a powerful Riverdale kingpin. Elsewhere, Reggie’s dealing with his daddy issues.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Keaton, Heidi Klum, Vince Staples Ft. Fousheé

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ms. Pat, Sleater-Kinney, Jeff Bowders