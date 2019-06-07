HBO

There’s a scene toward the end of 1997’s The Devil’s Advocate in which Al Pacino amplifies his scenery-chewing by gleefully lipsyncing and dancing to Sinatra’s “It Happened In Monterey.” Even though Lynne Moriarty probably wasn’t thinking at all about Pacino’s improvisation when she penned the Monterey-based novel that became the basis for HBO’s Big Little Lies, the Pacino scene often springs to mind while I watch this show because some of these characters are so outrageous. Especially when it comes to Renata, played in a physical, showy way by Laura Dern, who recently told us that the popularity of this limited series’ first season (plus 18 Emmy nominations and 8 wins) led Moriarty to pen a “novella-style bible of where these characters went” after what happened in Monterey, i.e. the homicide that ended the first season.

Speaking of that death, let’s briefly rehash how that murder mystery finished. Wasn’t it a little bit odd that Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) stepped up and killed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) in the finale? Even reflexively, this seemed slightly “off” to me for someone who stood on the sidelines, taught yoga, and inspired jealousy for most of the season. No one ever accused Big Little Lies of playing to the obvious outcomes, though, and there are some positives to be had: (1) Do we get to see that fight stylistically replayed again this season with Bonnie flying into a fit of rage before pushing Skarsgard to his death? You’d better believe it; (2) Bonnie gets a much meatier story in the second season. A win for Kravitz.

Also, let’s clear up what you might be asking yourself. Are lots of characters still dramatically staring at the ocean this season? Yes, and thank god for that, but their stakes are higher now, and we didn’t require a second season, but this one succeeds with a different angle and an arguably superior one. The mystery element is now pretty much dunzo, so if you liked that, you might be bummed. Yet the new incarnation of drama unfolding is a different game and one that’s even more compelling. These characters — now gossiped about as the “Monterey Five” — are still sorting through loads of uncertainty (during the three episodes released for review) and grappling with enormous issues like domestic abuse, adultery, and raising kids who are also quite anxious. Yet the most fascinating aspect is how differently the main characters are processing the homicide’s fallout, one year later: