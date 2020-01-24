Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are tabloid fixtures who have won numerous Golden Globes, but to some (me), they’re best known for playing the villains in Paddington, a very good movie, and Paddington 2, a perfect movie. Kidman, as the delightfully-named Millicent Clyde, did not appear in The Godfather Part II of talking bear sequels with Grant, who played the duplicitous Phoenix Buchanan, or vice versa. But Paddington stans can catch them both in the upcoming HBO miniseries The Undoing.

Created by David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies), The Undoing follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser, “who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family,” according to HBO’s official plot synopsis.

Maybe this isn’t for Paddington‘s core demo (children, not childless 32-year-olds like myself), but hey, kids have to learn about “violent deaths” eventually. The Undoing, which is directed by The Night Manager‘s Susanne Bier and also stars Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Édgar Ramírez, and Lily Rabe, premieres on HBO in May.