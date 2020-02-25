What’s On Tonight: Pete Davidson’s Comedy Special Lands On Netflix

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (Netflix special, Tuesday) — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’t doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’ll drop all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry’s conductin an experiment after the Crisis, but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, he’s in Gorilla Grodd’s path with an unexpected outcome.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan’s still beefing with his brother over the college education thing, and Jackie’s fielding a strange invitation from a married couple.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jacob’s attempting to find his true passion, and whether that ends up being meat judging or playing music is anyone’s guess.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Constantine’s life is at risk while Sara and the Legends attempt to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong with the help of Ava’s invention, the Prognosticator.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max is halting the ED and proposing change, which he hopes can turn around the opioid epidemic while Sharpe’s making a point.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Elisabeth Moss, Dan Abrams, Dustin Lynch.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan, Girl from the North Country

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Christie, Nathaniel Rateliff

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Carson Daly, Juliette Lewis, Patrick Radden

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with BTS, Adam Pally, Mo Rocca

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Karen Gillan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel

Lights Out With David Spade: Jeff Ross, Dave Attell.