The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) — Benedict Cumberbatch briefly leaves the MCU to collaborate with director Jane Campion as he portrays a “charismatic rancher,” which is certainly something that we’ve never seen him do before. However, he’s got a sinister streak and terrorizes his brother and sister-in-law (played by real-life spouses Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst) while whistling and apparently never saying a word (at least in the above trailer). Cumberbatch Chills are a real thing, as you’ll witness from this film.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00pm) — Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and the rest of the gang are raising hell in Ireland, and for some reason, someone is clad in a QAnon Shaman while not even It’s Always Sunny can escape the fresh hell that is 2021. So, expect to see COVID-19 acknowledged, along with the rest of 2020, in the special way that only this show can do. Uh, even a Jeffrey Epstein reference happens as the group bounces across the pond, and it’s good to have this crew back.

Hawkeye: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The MCU is in holiday mood for this series, which begins to pass the arrow from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Steinfeld is freaking fantastic while Hawkeye only wants a damn break from this hero stuff. This week follows up on that Echo reveal from that cliffhanger.

Lost In Space: Season 3 (Netflix series) — The final season raises the stakes for the survival of the Robinsons after being stuck on a mysterious planet. They’ll aim for an evacuation, but will buried secrets rise up to threaten their escape? Overwhelming odds and emotional challenges and alien threats will all rear their heads. Man, this is almost as stressful as our current life on Earth, but it’s an enormously popular series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Season 5 (Netflix series) — Jolyne Cujoh receives a fifteen-year prison sentence, but once she’s incarcerated at “the Aquarium,” a gifted pendant causes her to embody a mysterious power. As if that doesn’t sound weird enough, a mysterious child appears to spread secrets, and there are other horrible truths that awaken which makes this much more horrible than a flat-out boring prison sentence in a stone ocean would have been. Yikes.

Adrienne (HBO, 8:00pm) — Adrienne Shelly gets the biopic treatment here to highlight her Waitress genius and status as a Hal Hartley muse.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Seth Rogen, Nicholas Braun, Macklemore Ft. Windser

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Cate Blanchett, Gangs Of Youth

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Octavia Spencer, Max Greenfield, Travis