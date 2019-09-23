What’s On Tonight: ‘Prodigal Son’ Premieres And ‘9-1-1’ Returns On Fox

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — This new crime drama from Fox stars Michael Sheen as a psychotic serial killer stuck behind bars who helps his son, a contract profiler, solve homicides. Tom Payne plays Malcolm Bright, the kid with a mass-murdering dad, a manipulative mother, and a fairly normal sister who tries to get justice for murder victims while fielding attempts from his father, Sheen’s Dr. Martin Whitley, hoping to use these cases to reconnect with his son — and probably break out of prison.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three kicks off with Buck still struggling with his recovery as Athena enlists the 118’s help when a teenager loses control on the freeway, and a routine traffic stop uncovers a shocking kidnapping.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The show returns for a second season, and Calvin and Dave still have a long way to go when it comes to their friendship. When Dave tries to earn a bigger role in Calvin’s annual Yardecue, to prove how he’s become a central part of the community, he’s met with a surprising reaction from his favorite neighbor.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — The premiere of this middle-aged rom-com follows a businessman named Bob, who ends up falling for his cardiac nurse, Abishola, a Nigerian immigrant while recovering from a heart attack. There are so many ways this one could go wrong.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Another CBS newcomer, this legal drama centers on the judges, prosecutors, and other staples of courtroom life as they pursue justice for the citizens of Los Angeles despite a flawed legal system.

The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Things become tense between Frankie and Rudy when a buyer complains about Frankie’s product, and Candy is forced to set a hard line with Hank when it comes to her money.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy is forced to make a difficult decision when an outbreak ravages the community and she’s caught between doing what’s right, and doing what she’s been told.

Bluff City Law (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Another legal drama, this time from NBC, follows a woman named Sydney Strait, a corporate attorney who puts aside years of conflict with her father Elijah to rejoin his legendary Civil Rights firm and take on a chemical company whose product may cause cancer. Unfortunately for Sydney, her return to the firm and her hometown ends up stirring memories and long-buried secrets that threaten the case and her relationship with her dear old dad.