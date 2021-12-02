Santa Inc (HBO Max series) — In this stop-motion animated series, the perpetually jolly Seth Rogen voices what seems like Santa while Sarah Silverman plays the dedicated elf who’s seeking to become the first lady Santa. Let’s hope she kicks some butt and rises above all the dude candidates, and you’ll also hear the voices of Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Joel Kim Booster along the way.

Baking It: Season 1 (Peacock series) — This baking competition series takes the stage with Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg as hosts who are guiding home bakers on the way to winning the “Best In Dough” title, which (of course) will come with a cash prize.

AKC Heroes: 2021 Awards for Canine Excellence (ESPN2, 11:00pm) — The life-affirming special returns to celebrate the mankind’s best friend, the goodest boys (and girls) out there, who are helping their owners and communities in exchange for some belly rubs. Expect deep dives into the lives of five fur-covered heroes who’ve won these awards: Exemplary Companion, Search and Rescue, Service Dog, Therapy Dog, and Uniformed Service K-9.

Single All The Way (Netflix movie) — What you really need to know here is that Jennifer Coolidge is starring in a Christmas movie. There’s also Michael Urie starring as a perpetual singleton and Philemon Chambers as his best friend (and pretend lover for nosy-family purposes), along with Kathy Najimy as a doting mother and Luke Macfarlane as a hot personal trainer. I just need to see Coolidge boozing it up, and the rest is gravy.

Queen Of The Universe: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — RuPaul executive produces and Graham Norton hosts this drag singing competition show that features drag queens who (literally) seek world domination. Representing the U.S, Mexico, Canada, India, Brazil, China, France, and so on, these contestants are fierce.

Annie Live! (NBC, 8:00pm) — An all-new cast brings this tried-and-true story (of an orphan who lights up the life of a lonely millionaire) to life. The cast includes Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, so I’m totally there for this. In addition, you’ll see Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): Season 2 (HBO Max series) — Maria’s in mom mode but finding it hard to get her head in the baby game. Meanwhile, Cris and Pablo aren’t having the perfect love adventure, and Esther’s readying to tie the knot with Julia.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Mahershala Ali, Jason Reynolds

In case you missed this pick from last week:

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+ miniseries) — The Fab Four (obviously John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr) will appear in this three-part (Peter Jackson-produced) documentary series that covers the making The Beatles’ 1970s album, Let It Be. In addition, we’ll get to dive behind the curtain to watch them prep for their first live show in years. Expect to see some myths dispelled about how this period really went down for the band.