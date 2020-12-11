A few episodes ago, I jokingly wondered about the discussions between the Disney Bobs, Iger and Chapek, and showrunner Jon Favreau over how long The Mandalorian is allowed to go without a Baby Yoda reaction shot. Give the people (and GIF-makers) what they want. I haven’t done the adorable research yet, but I can’t imagine any episode this season went more than five minutes without the camera cutting to Baby Yoda cooing, or eating an egg, or wrecking some dopey Stormtroopers using the Force.

Until “Chapter 15: The Believer.”

The show’s 15th episode, written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa, is the first to not feature a single appearance from Baby Yoda. Or Grogu, whatever. You see his finger in the pilot, and every installment between then and now. The lack of Baby Yoda is a good storytelling decision — he’s still all tuckered out from using the Force and looking like a handcuffed burrito aboard Moff Gideon’s ship — but his absence was noted.

Did we really just get an episode of the baby Yoda show with no baby Yoda?! #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/eIS6XmGyKb — Darth Ramious #BLM (@darthramious) December 11, 2020

MANDO SPOILERS They could have chucked in a shot of sleeping Baby Yoda/Grogu in his tiny shackles. But no. I had to actually watch for the plot this time. RUDE. — 🧙‍♀️แม่มดมุก🎃 (@pearlatreides) December 11, 2020

Sad there was no Grogu this episode but I don't mind trading out our favorite bald green guy for my favorite bald white guy. I love how Bill Burr is basically just himself inserted into the Star Wars universe. #Mandalorian @billburr — Charlie Keane 🏳️‍🌈 (@xAjido) December 11, 2020

Wow I believe this was the first episode without baby Yoda. I'm ok with that cause at least we got to see Pedro Pascal lovely face . #TheMandalorian — Lyanna Stark (@IceQueen_ASOIAF) December 11, 2020

“The Believer” didn’t have any Baby Yoda, but it did have the return of Migs Mayfeld, played by Bill Burr. He and Mando break into an Imperial base, with help from Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, and Boba Fett, where Migs runs into an old commanding officer of his. Valin Hess (played by that classic That Guy actor Richard Brake, who was also the Night King on Game of Thrones) has a drink with Migs and Mando, both in disguise as Imperial soldiers, and brings up Operation Cinder. This triggers something in Migs — in that, he pushes his blaster’s trigger and kills Valin — but what is Operation Cinder?