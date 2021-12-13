Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO, 10:00pm) — Take a deep dive into the beloved children’s program that’s been going strong for over 50 years. This documentary focuses upon the first two decades of moving and shaking of this visionary “gang,” who’s not afraid to engage children in the most entertaining of ways while also tackling ongoing radical changes in society.

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip (FOX, 8:00pm) — It’s rowdy road trip time, this time while heading to Europe (including Italy, France, and Scotland) for this chef and his friends.

Landscapers (HBO, 9:00pm) — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis lead this inspired-by-real-life story about a couple who apparently murders one of their sets of parents. Director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) isn’t doing a straight-up retelling here. Rather, this week will see an exploration of the couple’s past while the present-time murder investigation continues.

4400 (CW, 9:00pm) — Mildred gets too emotional while Rev is seeing the truth a little brighter now, and Logan is adjusting to the return of Shanice, which isn’t easy.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dakota Johnson. Bobby Cannavale, Kelly Clarkson

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Patti LuPone, Thandiwe Newton, Joy Crookes, Joe Russo

In case you missed this recent streaming pick:

Voir (Netflix docuseries) — This project serves as David Fincher’s love letter to cinema. Expect a swath of “visual essays” from Fincher in collaboration with his fellow cinephiles, who will dive deep into iconic movies to discover the true “purpose of filmmaking.” You’ll see some Jaws and Citizen Kane but also The Karate Kid, Mad Max: Fury Road, Kill Bill, Goodfellas, Lawrence of Arabia, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and more. It’s a master class in not only the art of filmmaking but the art of watching movies.