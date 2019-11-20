If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex goes undercover to help a politician dig up dirt on his opponent before celebrating a tense Friendsgiving at Bad Alibi.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Drew Crew hosts a dangerous seance to convene with the dead Lucy Sable in the hopes that her murder might shed light on Tiffany’s death as well, but instead, Nancy is forced to face a truth that validates her worst fear.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Natalie begins to recover her memories of the accident while April is forced to question her future with Ethan.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl and Toni host a dinner for Cheryl’s family while Archie’s peaceful Thanksgiving plans at the community center hit a snag, and Jughead and Betty spend the holiday investigating a recent death on Stonewall Prep’s campus.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Erica get detoured on their way home for Thanksgiving while Beverly uses the holidays to mend the rift between Murray and Pop Pop.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Four of the remaining eight celebs perform for the judges in the next round of the competition.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The annual alumni faculty football game brings out the competitive sides of Wilma and Coach Mellor.