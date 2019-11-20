If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex goes undercover to help a politician dig up dirt on his opponent before celebrating a tense Friendsgiving at Bad Alibi.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Drew Crew hosts a dangerous seance to convene with the dead Lucy Sable in the hopes that her murder might shed light on Tiffany’s death as well, but instead, Nancy is forced to face a truth that validates her worst fear.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Natalie begins to recover her memories of the accident while April is forced to question her future with Ethan.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl and Toni host a dinner for Cheryl’s family while Archie’s peaceful Thanksgiving plans at the community center hit a snag, and Jughead and Betty spend the holiday investigating a recent death on Stonewall Prep’s campus.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Erica get detoured on their way home for Thanksgiving while Beverly uses the holidays to mend the rift between Murray and Pop Pop.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Four of the remaining eight celebs perform for the judges in the next round of the competition.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The annual alumni faculty football game brings out the competitive sides of Wilma and Coach Mellor.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A surprise visitor throws Casey for a loop while Severide works to clear the name of a wrongly convicted arsonist.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Haley offers to cook a Thanksgiving meal as a thank you to Claire for taking care of the twins as Phil uses another flying lesson with Jay to redeem himself and a supposed split between Cameron and Mitchell has their friends clearly choosing sides.
SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The Bravo Team goes on a mission abroad to help the secret service prevent a sniper attack on U.S. dignitaries.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will cooks Thanksgiving dinner for the group as Angie keeps Tracy company and Miggy enlists Doug’s help in making a good impression on Ms. Pronstroller.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — In tonight’s fall finale, Halstead’s secret ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case puts him in jeopardy.
S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The SWAT team engages in tricky negotiations with a family that takes a local officer hostage when they’re evicted from their home due to eminent domain.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Mac reunites with his childhood pet while Dennis and Frank try to persuade women not to get their hair cut at the trendy next-door salon.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Garth Brooks, Mike Birbiglia
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Heilemann, Alex Wagner
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Adam Driver, Jonathan Groff, Hozier, Jon Theodore
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Ginnifer Goodwin, Chase Bernstein
Conan: Dax Shepard