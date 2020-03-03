If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix special, Tuesday) — Taylor Tomlinson has made a high-spirited appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Netflix now presents her first comedy special. Over the course of an hour, Tomlinson will discuss how she’s leaving the mistakes of her early 20s behind her (and tell us why why your twenties are not truly “the best years of your life”).

Super Tuesday Coverage (NBC, ABC, CBS, Everywhere 8:00 p.m.) — You probably can’t escape this coverage, but we’re attempting to offer different options. Keep reading.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry hears from a confessional Wally, who thinks that there’s something gone awry with the speed force. Oh, and Kid Flash is back with a Zen attitude and fresh tricks up his sleeve.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Devon’s attempting to make a good first impression upon Nadine’s father, so he’s recruited the whole staff for the cause.

The Purge (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — This isn’t exactly fresh programming, since it’s the 2013 movie that launched the whole franchise, but hey, it’s notable that they’re airing this on an election night.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Andre’s making tough decisions about health, family, and career, and one Lyon is reckoning with an unresolved past trauma.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Ben Affleck, Justina Machado, Victoria Monét.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Bacon, Tan France, Taylor Tomlinson.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Oliver, Elizabeth Debicki, Jenny Offill

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Martin Freeman, Pete Holmes, Bad Bunny

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Erin Moriarty

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: “Votegasm 2020” has arrived, along with former White House adviser David Plouffe and his new book

Lights Out With David Spade: Zainab Johnson, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar