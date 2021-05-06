That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max series) — This show’s title kindly tells us which SNL star will be front and center. However, several other SNL stars from today and yesteryear shall be right beside him, and that includes Colin Quinn, who previously admitted that he wasn’t the best fit for Weekend Update, but he seems to be a good fit for a priest who’s gearing himself up to hear all of Michael Che’s sins. Are those limited to comedic sins (recently, he did tell a controversial joke about Israel’s vaccine rollout), or sins in general? This season also won’t shy away from tackling the all-too-timely issue of policing. Yes, the series promises appearances from Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost. Also expect to see Billy Porter, Method Man, Omari Hardwick, and Geoffrey Owens as part of the lineup.

Girls5Eva (Peacock series) — Tina Fey and Robert Carlock haven’t swung and missed yet while executive producing together, and here’s their latest joint project about a one-and-done, Spice Girls-esque 1990s girl group who get one more shot at stardom. Unfortunately, they’re all balancing real-life stressors like family, day jobs, and aches and pains that one doesn’t exactly deal with during early-20s life when abusing one’s body simply comes with the territory. Busy Phillips stars alongside Sarah Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

From Cradle To Stage (Paramount+ series) — The premiere episode of this Dave Grohl-directed series following Dave and his mom, Virginia, taking a pilgrimage of sorts to Las Vegas, where they meet with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his mom, Christine. It’s the first of six similarly-themed installments that will warm the hardest of hearts.

Walker (CW, 8:00pm) — Walker, Stella, and August wanna put their fingerprints all over Sidestep, and Liam’s looking for career advice while Micki and Trey work things out.

Legacies (CW, 9:00pm) — Hope and Landon attempt to launch a mission after feeling inspired by Cleo, and after an unexpected turn, Josie and Wade must step in to help.

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm) — Clarice finds herself emotionally drawn to a case after a medical student apparently commits suicide.

Rebel (ABC, 10:00pm) — Rebel and Grady are teaming up against corruption, and Sharon’s cause of death comes to light while Cruz deals with a medical emergency.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Julianna Margulies, Daniel Dae Kim, Amythyst Kiah

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jessica Alba, Marc Maron, Sech

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni, Ziwe, Foo Fighters, Mario Duplantier

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Alec Benjamin

In case you missed these picks from last Thursday:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D (HBO Max series) — This new batch of episodes couldn’t come soon enough. Tune in for Bugs to evade someone besides Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam while Daffy can’t cope with a photocopier, and Elmer Fudd’s looking for some legal advice. All in all, you’ll be able to stream 10 new shorts, and you’ll probably be left wanting more.

Yasuke (Netflix series) — Netflix will up its anime game with this dazzling series from Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season), and the project arrives with quite a pedigree, given that LaKeith Stanfield executive produces on lead voice work. Stanfield voices a character who’s based upon the real-life first African samurai, who struggles to shed his past life of violence while striving to keep a peaceful existence. However, he must reluctantly pick up his sword again when a war-torn, feudal Japanese village becomes ground central for warring daimyo. The score will arrive courtesy of Flying Lotus, who also produces, and creator/director/producer LeSean Thomas will build upon his proven track record (The Boondocks, Cannon Buster, and Black Dynamite) of interweaving anime and Black culture.