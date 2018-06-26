What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Fights For Peace

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Abby’s still struggling with her addiction while trying to cure the Eligius prisoners as Diyoza is faced with a hostage situation, and Clarke’s determination to protect Madi from Octavia causes a rift in her relationship with Bellamy.
Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Ginuwine stops by to remind people he exists as Jamie Foxx continues to collect a paycheck by hosting this thing.
Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight we revisit the case of an Italian handyman who stole the Mona Lisa and a couple of Mossad agents who captured a Nazi general.
Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – An unexpected tragedy hits Joe as Mia confronts a figure from her past.
The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – A reluctant Adena brings Kat out to meet her friends, causing Kat to question her girlfriend’s past. Meanwhile, Jane tries out a gossip reporting beat, and Sutton fights to connect with a powerful influencer.
Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Deran reconnects with his father and helps J with a dilemma as Pearce zeroes in on Smurf’s laundering operation.
World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – More qualifying rounds tonight.
Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Diana ventures outside her comfort zone and Liza takes a chance on a charming journalist.
America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Auditions continue tonight.
Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Mrs. Adler is fed up with the curiosity surrounding her pregnancy as Ms. Watson gets caught up in a makeup pyramid scheme.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shaquille O’Neal, Jenna Dewan, Keith Urban
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hugh Grant, Kyrie Irving, Margaret Hoover
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Nick Kroll, Stacey Abrams, Katie Stevens, Jennie Vee & Joe Russo
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bill Clinton, James Patterson
