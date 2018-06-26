What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Fights For Peace

#What's On Tonight
06.26.18 2 hours ago

CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Abby’s still struggling with her addiction while trying to cure the Eligius prisoners as Diyoza is faced with a hostage situation, and Clarke’s determination to protect Madi from Octavia causes a rift in her relationship with Bellamy.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Ginuwine stops by to remind people he exists as Jamie Foxx continues to collect a paycheck by hosting this thing.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight we revisit the case of an Italian handyman who stole the Mona Lisa and a couple of Mossad agents who captured a Nazi general.

Humans (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – An unexpected tragedy hits Joe as Mia confronts a figure from her past.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – A reluctant Adena brings Kat out to meet her friends, causing Kat to question her girlfriend’s past. Meanwhile, Jane tries out a gossip reporting beat, and Sutton fights to connect with a powerful influencer.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Deran reconnects with his father and helps J with a dilemma as Pearce zeroes in on Smurf’s laundering operation.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – More qualifying rounds tonight.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Diana ventures outside her comfort zone and Liza takes a chance on a charming journalist.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Auditions continue tonight.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Mrs. Adler is fed up with the curiosity surrounding her pregnancy as Ms. Watson gets caught up in a makeup pyramid scheme.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shaquille O’Neal, Jenna Dewan, Keith Urban

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hugh Grant, Kyrie Irving, Margaret Hoover

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Nick Kroll, Stacey Abrams, Katie Stevens, Jennie Vee & Joe Russo

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bill Clinton, James Patterson

