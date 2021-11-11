The Game: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — The mega-popular franchise returns to follow wives and girlfriends of pro-football players, and the ladies are all vying for the best endorsements and agents possible for their partners. Expect to see several O.G. cast members and new players while the story heads to Las Vegas, where image consultants and groupies run rampant. This revival illuminates Black culture as viewed through the pro-sports lens while the players attempt to earn respect and fortune while maneuvering through racism and classism.

Ragdoll: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — The Killing Eve producers are on the case in this psychological thriller series that follows a disgraced London Police detective, who’s making a sort-of comeback in a particularly grim case. That would be the discovery of a literal “ragdoll” of body parts (from six murder victims), and it’s the work of a serial killer who’s already got a hit list for six more people, including Mr. Detective Himself. He joins the team to race against time, and the series also captures the fractured personal lives of several people on and connected with the case. It’s a killer premise and waiting to be discovered by you.

Animal: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Eight charismatic families of the animal kingdom (lions, wild dogs, kangaroos, and octopuses among them) take the stage for an emotional and immersive ride across planet Earth. The vast wildernesses will visually astound while the cameras highlight these creatures’ surprisingly human qualities.

Law and Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00pm) — A witness might be the victim of abuse, which complicates a murder investigation that’s headed up by Carisi, who’s looking for SVU assistance.

Law and Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Elliot Stabler’s beard ends up being rocked by a deadly bombing, and the mystery of whodunnit prevails while Nova achieves a discovery.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — The comedic spirits (including a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman) continue to haunt a country estate. Sam’s attempting to write an article about Flower’ bank heist, all while Flower protests those revelations being made public.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Will Ferrell, Lucy Hale, Dusty Slay

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Gayle King, David Copperfield, Aurora, Elmo Lovano

In case you missed this pick from last week:

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu series) — The Emmy-winning host returns for a new quartet of journeys in this four episodes that will celebrate indigenous traditions and immigrant-based holidays across America. Once again, Padma’s breaking bread while exploring stories that explore exactly what it means to be American. Journey with her to Los Angeles (for Korean New Year) and Miami (for Cuban Christmas), along with other feasts that take place in Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.