The Last Cruise (HBO, 9:00pm) — You will probably never want to set sail on a cruise ship again after watching this film, which charts the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship that became ground central for the largest initial COVID-19 outbreak outside of China. The ship set sail from Japan on January 20, 2020, and on month later, at least 700 infections popped up, which symbolized a self-quarantined picture of how global normalcy was about to evaporate for at least one year. Hopefully, the new revelations about what transpired will act as a cautionary tale for budding future pandemics.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s in a darker third gear with the club all wrestling with various personal and professional demons. This week, the M.C. attempts to solve their heroin problem while EZ’s attempting to figure out who let the club down.

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — In 1982, Dewey hangs with Andre the Giant while Lia and Rocky prepare for the Battle Royale in the huge-island setting.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — Kenan begins to believe that Cori’s spirit might be inside a squirrel that might be trolling him. Meanwhile, Kenan’s non-birthday becomes the subject of a mistaken surprise party.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Central City faces a powerful new villain, and in order the prevail against the threat, Barry must summon a new brand of bravery.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Supergirl and the team must save Brainiac from death after he attempted to stop Lex, and there’s an epic battle coming.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 9:00pm) — Bloom’s teaching Reynolds a few things, all while Sharpe grows concerned about a low blood supply, and Max has a plan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Byer, Tate McRae

In case you missed these picks:

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (YouTube Premium miniseries) — She’s been to post-childhood-stardom hell and back, and now, Demi Lovato is here to present her truth in a four-part series. Expect to see details of not-so-pretty moments and downright destructive ones (Lovato overdosed on a opioid-fentanyl cocktail in 2018), along with details about what led to that moment and how she continues to recover.

Staged: Series 2 (BBC One series on Hulu) — This is the rare COVID-era comedy that’s worth tuning into because who can resist David Tennant and Michael Sheen shooting the sh*t together while playing somewhat fictional versions of themselves? This second installment spans eight episodes and basically follows the two Brits losing their minds during this crisis that’s also making the rest of lose our minds, too. The guest lineup includes Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.