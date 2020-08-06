If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series) — This sleeper apocalyptic series comes to an end with a deluge of hope, years after deadly rain decimated Scandinavia’s population. Simone and Rasmus are at odds on how to put the virus to bed, and now, there are amped-up special affects and superpowers on the table. This fantastic series might feel too timely (in 2020) if you’re starting from the beginning, but if you’re been watching all along, you’ll find a wonderful end to a series that transcends most apocalyptic fiction today.

An American Pickle (HBO Max) — Seth Rogen‘s dual roles have arrived, and the end product is both touching and hilarious to witness. Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle juice and is perfectly “brined” for 100 years, so suspend your disbelief and enjoy the surprising amount of nuance here. It’s both an interesting match-up and a truly inspired Jewish version of Encino Man.

HBO Max Summer Comedy Specials (HBO Max) — The hottest new premium streaming service is digging deeper into the stand-up comedy game with specials dropping every Thursday. Today will see the first batch of specials, including a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival hosted by Latinx comedian Anjelah Johnson, who welcomes special guests Danny Trejo, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez. Solo sets from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, James Veitch are also dropping.

The Oprah Conversation: How To Be An Antiracist (Apple TV+) — This brand new episode will present a discussion with bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi (about his book, How To Be An Antiracist) on how white readers can confront and dismantle their own racist beliefs.

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix series) — This docuseries’ first season will profile five of the most wanted criminals on the globe, who have managed to avoid capture despite world wide investigations and massive rewards hanging over their heads.

The Speed Cubers (Netflix documentary) — If you’re looking for competition without the squeaking shoes, look no further than this true story of the rivalry/friendship of the two reigning Rubik’s Cubers (Max Park, age 17, and Feliks Zemdegs, age 23) on the planet.

Killer Camp (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — More fiendish group activities are afoot, which sound truly harrowing. I don’t think it sounds like much fun for people to toss wet dodgeballs at their opponents and retaliate with blood-filled buckets, but hey, people can enjoy this hot mess vicariously.