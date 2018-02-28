Fox

The X-Files (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mulder and Scully get caught up in a Black Mirror episode tonight as they become players in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with an AI.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Twenty new castaways are dropped on an island and forced to confront the mistakes of past players in order to outwit and outlast their competitors for that $1 million prize.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Liz must pass a psych exam to be reinstated to the FBI while Red leads the Task Force in hunting a mysterious Blacklister who carefully develops airtight alibis for murderous clients.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Adam helps Barry find some inventive ways to contribute to the football team after the coach benches him and Barry’s forced to accept how un-athletic he really is.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Vivek is pulled into the underground drug world when a drug dealer is shot on campus causing the whole school to go into lockdown.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – JJ storms out of his 18th birthday party when his parents refuse to treat him like an adult and it’s up to Kenneth to talk some sense into the kid.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Esther freaks out about an impending earthquake and Benji gets sucked into the earthquake apocalypse freak out of one of his sister’s friends.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – A full moon causes all kinds of crazy calls to come into the center including a “rabid” home invasion and a disturbance at a yoga studio for pregnant women.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A doctor arrested for sexually abusing his patients is set free after Cassidy’s testimony causes a mistrial.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Phil helps Jay spice things up for Valentine’s Day with a little role-playing that doesn’t go off as planned.

The Magicians (SYFY, 9:00 p.m.) – Eliot and Margo’s reign is challenged and Julia and Fen investigate a dangerous group of magicians.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie ends up getting a little too competitive at school field day after resolving to prove to the Westport moms that she can hang with them.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Intelligence tracks down a vigilante killing rapists. The investigation hits home for Burgess, who begins to question if the men who attacked her sister truly paid for their actions.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Jake refuses to watch a prestigious TV show that has the whole office talking.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The season two mid-season premiere kicks off with President Kirkman paying a visit to a therapist to help him heal from the loss of Alex before handling a Cuban trade crisis that will test his role as commander in chief.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Andrew Cunanan celebrates his birthday in San Diego even as his life begins to spiral out of control.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Jason and the team settle into their deployment and begin to investigate who was behind the ambush of Echo team after Mandy gets a lead from a surprising source.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chadwick Boseman, Marlon Wayans, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey, Butch Gilliam, Devin Dawson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Donald Glover, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, IBEYI

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Jessica Parker, Mae Whitman, Tony Rock

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Elton John, Sharon Stone, Vance Joy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jorge Ramos

Conan: Zach Galifianakis, Jamie Anderson, They Might Be Giants