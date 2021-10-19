Theo Von: Regular People (Netflix stand-up comedy special) — Podcasting funny guy Theo Von is actually not a regular dude, as you’ll find out from this set of stories about his childhood and how, as an adult, he does his best to avoid work. Also, get ready for some matchmaking shenanigans, as related from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Hey, Joel McHale will return to this series as a regular (after Starman’s very apparent death in the pilot episode) in Season 3, but first, Courtney’s life is on the line after a frightening encounter, and her hero crew must carefully plot where to go next.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — The city must fend off a nightmare monster, and that means that Kara must dump her responsibilities and a key interview, which leads her to reflect on her work-life-work balance.

La Brea (NBC, 9:00pm) — Natalie Zea stars in this series about an LA sinkhole that sucks an unfortunate group into some primeval hellhole, where pterodactyls and bad CGI reside. It’s preposterous and not objectively good but might attract Manifest fans, so get ready (sit down for this) for a plane to somehow crash down amongst the survivors.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — Following Girls5Eva‘s success on Peacock, this similarly themed series follows a fractured girl group that was once part of a hip-hop dynasty. Now in their 40s, can these ladies recapture their former magic and swagger?

Chucky: Season 1 (SYFY and USA, 10:00pm) — The good-bad news is that the O.G. homicidal doll shall never die. Granted, a mid-2020 teaser that kept things very mysterious regarding who would voice Chucky, but this trailer puts that mystery to rest. Mark Hamill may have been the most recent Chucky, but original voice actor Brad Dourif will return for this USA Network/SyFy sequel series. Also notably, Jennifer Tilly will return as Tiffany Valentine, but this trailer largely focuses on Zackary Arthur’s Jake, who makes the mistake of adopting Chucky at a garage sale. All hell breaks loose, and as Chucky puts it, this will be the “World Series of Slaughter.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Nick Offerman, Charlamagne Tha God

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Tuesday:

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix film) — This documentary poses an unlikely idea: did the pandemic really bring us together, as much as it’s torn humanity apart? Listen up for the argument that unsung heroes are pushing us toward a collectively brighter future.

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix film) — This anime movie takes place in between the Shogunate’s fall and the Meiji era’s rise, all while a wandering ronin and an orc (who’s working toward redemption) meet up with a young elf girl, and they all take a journey toward the land of the elves. In the process, they must evade a shady organization who aims to take the elf’s wand and use it to resurrect the Dark Lord’s power.