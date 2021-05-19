Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Alex Guzmán’s working hard to uncover the (fictional) Lazcano family’s darkest secrets, which might have something to do with his sister’s death. In the process, he unmasks Sara’s true nature that she kept hidden from almost everyone. Meanwhile, a mystery corpse is discovered buried in his patio, which doesn’t help the whole return-to-prison factor. To save himself, he must take on investigative hats to solve the title’s mystery.

Hindenburg: The New Evidence (PBS, 9:00pm) — The 1937 Hindenburg disaster gets the spotlight here, so settle in to observe scenarios that could have sparked the Hindenburg’s ignition. It’s all down to a novel invention of experiments, so get ready.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — The Drew Crew teams up with Ryan to take down Everett while Nancy receives a word of warning from Carson.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Sen. Bernie Sanders, Action Bronson, Brian Frasier-Moore

In case you missed these recent streaming picks:

Pride (Friday, FX 8:30 p.m.) — You’ve probably heard of the Red Scare led by Senator Joseph McCarthy, who led a fear-mongering set of 1950s probes into alleged Communism within the federal government and the U.S. Armed Forces. This series will shine the light on McCarthy-instigated Lavender Scare to reveal even more government-sanctioned persecution, specifically of gay men and lesbians who worked for the feds, at a time when McCarthy hysterically branded them a threat to national security. This limited series will sprint through the decades, including the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and the continued battles for trans rights that persist today.

Oxygen (Netflix film) — Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D, Horns) brings this survival thriller to Netflix. Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglourious Basterds) stars as a woman who has no idea why she’s waking up in a cryogenic pod. She’s running out of oxygen, fast, all while attempting to find her way out of this awful situation.