The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS, 11:30pm) — Clive Owen stops by, but more provocatively, Ziwe Fumudoh (who is headlining her own satiric Showtime series) comes by to either be interviewed or do the interviewing. No one can say how this will go down, but the former Desus & Mero writer uses comedy as a weapon to examine the hardest-hitting issues out there, including race, and she isn’t afraid to offend anyone.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Sure, we’ve seen several incarnations of these title characters over the decades, but the CW’s here with one more shot. In this series, the pair struggles to stay under wraps, although this week, they team up with Chrissy in an effort to bring the significance of Smallville to light for a particularly interested party.

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This newish series goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange. This week, Kate’s secrets and memories of captivity rise to the surface.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry, Iris, and Caitlin struggle to digest the departure news of Cisco and Kamila, but a new version of Rainbow Raider arrives to disturb everything.

Mental Samurai (FOX 9:00pm) — Is Rob Lowe on every show now? Not quite, but Season 2 continues with Mr. Handsome welcoming contestants that include an Army veteran, medical lab scientist, and an animal activist.

Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — This season, Ray’s life is looking different while Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense. This week, the synopsis includes the following: “Curiosity rarely kills the cat but too many pharmaceuticals generally will.” Oh boy.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Joel McHale, Bill Cowher, Carmen Christopher, Brenda Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Chelsea Handler, The Wallflowers

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Team Downey (Robert Jr. and Susan) brings us this awe-inspiring story based upon a comic-book by creator Jeff Lemire, who whipped up a post-apocalyptic fairytale about what happens when a great sickness (which is poorly dealt with by humans) ends with a miracle. In this case, this would be the appearance of “hybrids,” babies who are born half-human and half-animal, and we’ll meet a young deer-boy, Gus, (Christian Convery), who teams up with a reluctant protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), for a cross-country quest. The comic has been described as “Mad Max Meets Bambi,” and Will Forte also plays a pivotal role. You’re in for a real (sweet) treat if you surrender to this adventure.

We Are Lady Parts: Season 1 (Peacock series) — A Muslim female post-punk band called Lady Parts looks for a lead guitarist in this subversive series, which follows the ups and downs of the group as they seek a real gig. A geeky, hard-sciences Ph.D. recruit named Amina Hussain ends up being the unlikely lucky lady to pick up the ax, and she’s soon swept up into the group’s anarchic energy. Naturally, Amina’s caught between two worlds, that of her conservative friends and the irresistible lure of the band’s joyful spirit. Together, they’re fearless, rowdy, and sexual and every ultra-religious family’s nightmare. As a show, it’s silly and irreverent and inspiring; for sure, you’ve never seen women like quite this on your TV screen.