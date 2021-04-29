Netflix will soon increase its library of original comic-book adaptation series, including Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy arriving on May 7. Well, there’s another intriguing adaptation that won’t be too far behind, and that would be Sweet Tooth, which will bring the DC comic book series (by Jeff Lemire and under the Vertigo imprint) to life on the small screen. As the title suggests, this show’s a real treat and will not only bring a lush and adventurous tale to your living room, but it will also make you want to gobble up its characters. In addition, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are two of the executive producers here, which is only one of the details to inspire confidence.

Now onto the subject matter of the story. The comic book, which ran from 2009 to 2013, revolves around “hybrids” (part human and part animal babies) who mysteriously begin to surface, and the tale’s also a hybrid treat that’s been described as “Mad Max Meets Bambi” in the nerdiest of circles. The show is full of lush scenery and is gorgeous to look at, and it also might help inspire you to have renewed faith in humanity. In 2021, we sure need that kind of outlook. From the synopsis:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined

Something else that’s awesome: Will Forte stars as Gus’ dad, and James Brolin narrates. Sweet Tooth streams on June 4.