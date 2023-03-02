It’s normal to get excited when there are quite literally a million dollars on the line, but it seems like Pat Sajak has become a little too accustomed to being around giant sums of money.

After a contestant on Wheel of Fortune almost yanked that coveted million-dollar tile before making her guess, Sajak had to take a minute to remind her of the rules, as he has to do occasionally. “No, no, no, ba-ba-bo-bop,” Sajak blurted out, before providing the very important rules for the game that has been on for nearly 50 years. “Now, here’s what you do. You see, you call a letter,” this might seem obvious, but when there is a sparking green dollar sign in front of you, something you cannot control yourself.

Luckily, the contestant guessed a letter that happened to be in the puzzle, so she was able to grab the tile, but not before Sajak exclaimed, “You put a million dollars in front of someone they just get goofy.” This would make sense since Pat is just a goofy guy all around, and he’s surrounded by millions every night!

No one:

Pat Sajak: DON'T TOUCH THAT!!! pic.twitter.com/AED1SHY49x — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 1, 2023

It’s Pat’s world, we’re all just living in it. But we might not be living in it long, as Sajak has expressed interest in ending the landmark show soon. Last fall, he told Entertainment Tonight that he might be throwing in the vowel towel soon. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near.” Perhaps he should really take this time to embrace all of the quirky contestants before it’s too late.

(Via USA Today)