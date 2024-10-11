Outlander devotees might not be thrilled that comparisons of the more frivolous Bridgerton exist, but both shows do qualify as historical fantasy in a sense. Additionally, Outlander is slightly behind the newer show’s move of putting a spin off (and a prequel at that) into rotation, but never fear because Outlander: Blood Of My Blood is on the horizon. Historical fiction enthusiasts will also take the flagship and prequel shows’ concurrent existence as welcome news after Serpent Queen‘s cancellation, but if you want to expand your TV horizons, Starz is currently hitting the mark with dark comedy Sweetpea and the always flush 50 Cent cinematic universe that will not quit.
Back to the item traveling historical romance business: the love affairs that spawned Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, as well as their own continuing story, will be hitting Starz, so it’s time for a combined question.
When Will Outlander Season 7 Part 2 And The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Spin Off Premiere?
The flagship series will return on November 22, more than a year after the first half of the seventh season aired. This batch of episodes will revolve around Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian returning to Jamie’s ancestral stomping grounds, only to realize that home will not be as welcoming as expected. From there, the wait for Season 8 will begin, and since filming has been ongoing, hopefully Starz will deliver after a reasonable interval.
The prequel series revolving around Claire and Jamie’s parents should debut in 2025. Presumably, this first season will air to completion before Outlander comes back for its final season, which will ideally not be split into two parts, although Starz hasn’t spoken on that note.
What is certain, however, is that those bodice-ripping vibes will not quit anytime soon, and the costume department works hard, y’all.