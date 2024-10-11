Outlander devotees might not be thrilled that comparisons of the more frivolous Bridgerton exist, but both shows do qualify as historical fantasy in a sense. Additionally, Outlander is slightly behind the newer show’s move of putting a spin off (and a prequel at that) into rotation, but never fear because Outlander: Blood Of My Blood is on the horizon. Historical fiction enthusiasts will also take the flagship and prequel shows’ concurrent existence as welcome news after Serpent Queen‘s cancellation, but if you want to expand your TV horizons, Starz is currently hitting the mark with dark comedy Sweetpea and the always flush 50 Cent cinematic universe that will not quit.

Back to the item traveling historical romance business: the love affairs that spawned Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, as well as their own continuing story, will be hitting Starz, so it’s time for a combined question.