Just like that, Power Book II: Ghost is a thing of the past as the series came to a close with the tenth and final episode in its fourth anf final season . The series finale saw the surprising (and unsurprising) departure of characters on the show. Following Monet Tejada’s death in episode nine, the death toll in creased as Noma and Anya joined the list. The Tejada children successfully avenged Monet’s death by killing Noma, while Tariq broke free from Detective Carter by setting him up against his partner. In the end, Tariq got to ride off into the sunset, ensure his family’s safety, and begin his tenure at the top of the drug game.

What’s Next For The Power Universe After Power Book II: Ghost?

This won’t be the last we see of Tariq St. Patrick! In the Power Book II: Ghost series finale, we see him answer a call for help from an unknown person. Fan theories have named the caller to be anyone from Cane to Tommy to maybe even Tariq’s mother Tasha. The possibilities are endless, but my money is on the caller being Tommy as the third season of Power Book IV: Force is around the corner. Tommy previously made a guest appearance is Ghost during its third season, so it would be nice to see Tariq return the favor.

A new era is certainly on the horizon for the Power Universe. STARZ already announced that Force would not be renewed after its upcoming third season. That leaves just Power Book III: Raising Kanan as the lone surviving original Power spin-off. That series received renewals for season four and five, giving fans plenty of time before they have to think about saying goodbye to the series.

The big moment for the Power Universe comes with its upcoming spin-off prequel series, currently titled Origins. Earlier this year, STARZ confirmed the series was in development and revealed that it would focus on the beginning story of Power characters Ghost and Tommy. Not much has been shared about Origins since the announcement, but fans can expect new information, like cast and a premiere date, to arrive in the coming months.

The Power Universe will live to see another day, but what it looks like remains to be seen.

