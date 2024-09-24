Sweetpea was filmed in 2020 as a Sky-produced TV series that has been rescued by Starz, so let’s talk about the dark comedy to come:

Current reigning video-game show queen Ella Purnell’s profile has been rising since Showtime’s Yellowjackets took off, but this wasn’t her first TV role. She previously shone in two seasons of Starz’ Sweetbitter (The Bear fans would love it) and has since hit star status with her performance as another survivor on Prime Video/Amazon’s Fallout. Since that show landed a speedy renewal and brought in both ratings and accolades, the TV gods decided to resurrect a Purnell series that came together years ago but never saw the light of day.

Plot

Purnell previously told UPROXX that she is fascinated by and feels “lucky enough to get to explore survival as a theme in my work,” but with Sweetpea, she explores death in a different way. That would be an updated version of Heathers mixed with Bridget Jones and topped off with a hefty dose of (and this is the overriding Internet take) Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

The series is described by Starz as a “coming-of-rage” story that is based upon C.J. Skuse’s same-named novel, in which Rhiannon (Purnell) has grown frustrated at being ignored in life, so she develops a new killer pastime after losing control and loving how it makes her feel. From the synopsis:

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so sh*t. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge, and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

The darkly comedic tone of the series is apparent in the trailer, and if Purnell’s character name sounds familiar (and it will to 1970s Fleetwood Mac fans), rest assured that the moniker did not arrive by chance. Skuse admitted that the main character went by a different name that shifted to Rhiannon after the author listened to Stevie Nicks’ lyrics, and something clicked.

By the way, Nicks did write that song about a witch after reading Mary Leader’s 1972 book, Triad: A Novel of the Supernatural, although Starz has remained close-lipped on whether anything supernatural is afoot in this series. There is, however, a bit of a haunted feeling in Rhiannon’s psyche, so it’s not terribly surprising that the trailer shows her outlining a Kill List.

Cast

In addition to Purnell, Sweetpea stars Leah Harvey, Jessica Brindle, Tim Samuels, Lucy Heath, Dino Kelly, and Elliot Cable.