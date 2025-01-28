New mystery thriller series Paradise, starring Sterling K. Brown, was set for a three-episode Hulu premiere on January 28. Hulu decided to drop the debut episode a few days early, and viewers are already invested in the mystery of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s new series, which he has planned for a three-season run . So, those who already drank in this show’s thriller vibes might be wondering when those other two episodes will land.

When Do Paradise Season 1, Episodes 2 & 3 Come Out On Hulu And FX?

Episodes 2 and 3 are still scheduled to stream on Hulu as of Jan. 28. The first episode will also premiere via FX Feb. 1 at 10:00pm EST. From there, however, episodes 2-8 will only stream via Hulu to finish the season. Variety is calling this switched-up release plan (the series premiere will also air on ABC) a “gamble,” one that is likely already paying off, given the discussion surrounding Paradise. Here are the next episode descriptions:

Episode 2, “Sinatra”: Agent Xavier Collins is interrogated. Samantha Redmond (codename Sinatra) begins to reassure the community as she reflects on how she got to Paradise.

Episode 3, “The Architect of Social Well-Being”: Isolated, Xavier seeks answers on his own and cautiously turns to Dr. Gabriela Torabi. Meanwhile, Billy and Jane feel the pressure from Robinson’s investigation.

Brown portrays Agent Xavier Collins alongside a cast that includes James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall, Charlie Evans, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Michelle Meredith, and Jon Beavers.

Paradise‘s first season will be eight episodes long and will stream via Hulu.