When Does ‘1923’ Season 2 Episode 2 Stream On Paramount+?

Yellowstone is technically over after five seasons after killing off Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, but there’s much more to come over the overall franchise. The Madison will be somehow related to the family saga with Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s spin off to come in the future. First, however, 1923 will complete Jacob and Cara’s battles to maintain ownership of the ranch with a second season that will wrap up in April. Last week’s season premiere fired up the rodeo, and now, it’s nearly time for the second episode.

When Does Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 Season 2 Episode 2 Come Out?

This week’s addition, titled “The Rapist Is Winter,” will stream on Sunday, March 2 at 12:00am EST via Paramount Plus.

The following promises struggles on multiple fronts: “Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known.”

TV Line has an exclusive peek in which Timothy Dalton’s consistently awful baddie, Donald Whitfield, smirks over a loss suffered by Jerome Flynn’s Banner Creighton. Meanwhile, Helen Mirren has reflected on the overall themes of this season during a CBS interview:

“It’s kind of the American ‘War and Peace.’ It’s kind of looking at the big movement of history in America, hopefully with honesty and truth, and not shying away from the incredible racism, the violence, the brutality, the courage.”

1923 is streaming on Paramount Plus.