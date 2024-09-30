9-1-1: Lone Star is back for a new season, and with it brings the return of your favorite firefighters and paramedics and the crazy emergencies they’re tasked with responding to. Season five brought some new changes to the show: Carlos is now a Texas Ranger, replacing the position his now-deceased father once had and Wyatt and now is 9-1-1 operator, replacing the role Grace Ryder had. Outside of that, the season five opener saw the 126 crew go through a bit of a battle as Paul and Marjan battle it out for the open lieutenant. With all that being said, episode two of season five is set to be a big one.

(WARNING: Spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star will be found below.)

When Does 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 2 Come Out?

The second episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season five, titled “Trainwrecks,” will arrive on September 30. The episode air on Monday, 9/30 on FOX starting at 8 pm EST/5 am PST. The episode will then be available on Hulu the following day at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Trainwrecks” can be found below:

The 126 race into action when a major train derailment causes multiple injuries; Tommy makes a bold move in her relationship with Trevor; Wyatt asks Owen to give Judd his job back.

You can also watch a teaser for 9-1-1: Lone Star season five, episode two below:

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season five will air on FOX and stream on Hulu. Season 1-4 are available to stream on Hulu.