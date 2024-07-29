It’s been well over a year since a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star was released, and if you’re a big fan like me, you’ve been itching for a thrilling new episode. FOX previously confirmed that the show’s fifth season would return for the 2024-2025 broadcast season after a hiatus last year, so it’s only a matter of time until new episodes are out. Thankfully, we finally have a new premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star season. The new season is just under two months away, so with that being said, let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know heading into 9-1-1: Lone Star season five.

Release Date After over a year and a half without a new episode, FOX finally shared the premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5. New episodes of the show will return on Monday, September 23 at 8pm EST. It’s great news for the show that was forced to take a hiatus during the 2023-2024 broadcast season due to the writers and actors strikes. Cast Get ready for some cast changes in season five of 9-1-1: Lone Star. For starters, we know that Benito Martinez, who played Gabriel Reyes (Carlos’ father), will not appear in the new season as he was killed off last season. In more surprising news, it was revealed that Sierra McClain, who plays Grace Ryder, will not return for season five. Her departure came as a result of renegotiation issues with 20th Television. Once the actor and writer strikes concluded, actors from the show were told that there would be no renegotiations, but they were offered extra compensation that Deadline described as bonuses. After some back and forth between 20th Television and McClain’s reps, it was ultimately decided that the two sides would part ways. With that being said, here’s the cast list you can expect for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Main: Rob Lowe as Owen Marshal Strand

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand

Jim Parrack as Judson “Judd” Ryder

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Tomas Reye

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian

Skyler Yates as Evie Vega

Kelsey Yates as Isabella “Izzy” Vega Recurring: Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake (Michelle’s sister)

Roxana Brusso as Andrea Reyes (Carlos’ mother)

Jackson Pace as Wyatt Harris (Judd’s son from a one-night stand he had before meeting Grace)

Robyn Lively as Marlene Harris(Judd’s mother)

Neal McDonough as Sgt. Ty O’Brien (Austin PD Sergeant First Grade)

D. B. Woodside as Trevor (Pastor and Tommy’s new love interest)

Michaela McManus as Kendra Harrington (Owen’s most recent love interest)

Amanda Payton as Jasmine Asha Fulton (AFD Department Advocate at the 126 & Paul’s girlfriend)

Andy Favreau as Pearce Risher

Chad Lowe as Robert Strand (Owen’s brother who has Huntington’s disease)

Plot We’re still waiting on an official synopsis from FOX for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, but in the meantime, you can expect the same dramatic and thrilling emergencies and rescue missions from your favorite firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers in Austin, Texas. We do know that season five will begin with a three-episode train derailment. Robe Lowe teased details about the episode in an episode with TV Insider. “The scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it,” Lowe said. “I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.’ Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun.” Elsewhere in season five, viewers will catch up with TK and Carlos’ lives as newly-weds, as well as the latter’s continued investigation into his father’s murder. Owen will be grieving the death of his brother Robert, who passed away by assisted suicide after a battle with Huntington’s disease. Tommy and Trevor’s romance will most likely continue as will Nancy and Grace’s. On the flip side, Judd and Grace’s relationship status is in the air since now that we know the latter will not return for season five. Trailer An official teaser or trailer for season five on 9-1-1: Lone Star has yet to be released. Fans can expect it to arrive in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that as we head into the new season.