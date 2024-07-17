When Does ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Premiere?

Fox released its fall 2024 schedule this week, which includes premiere dates for mainstays like The Simpsons (September 29), Bob’s Burgers (September 29), and The Masked Singer (September 25), but no Family Guy, which won’t debut until midseason. Also returning: 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is back Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. EST. The Texas-set 9-1-1 spin-off starring Rob Lowe will be entering its fifth season, and possibly its last?

Last month, Deadline reported that several series regulars are looking for new jobs. Natacha Karam, who plays Marjan Marwani, wrote in an Instagram Story, “Eight more shooting days left after five years on a show is a wild feeling. So much change on the horizon.” Meanwhile, Sierra McClain (Grace Ryder) “quietly left following some cast renegotiation drama.”

TVLine has more:

The cast is under options until production on the new season wraps July 19, sources said. From what we hear, it is unlikely that the options would be extended, so the series’ fate will probably be determined before that. There is some hope at the network for finding a path to keep Lone Star going but most signs point to Season 5 being the final chapter.

As for Lowe, “if Fox tries to bring the show back after the cast’s options expire, he would be willing to return.” Why not just let Lone Star end and start over with a different 9-1-1 spin-off? Let’s see what 9-1-1: Nutmeg State is like.

(Via Deadline and TVLine)