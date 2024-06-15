When Does ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2, Episode 1 Come Out?

Game of Thrones prequel time is nearly upon us again with total war coming in the Targaryens’ direction. Team Black will go up against Team Green with cousin vs. cousin and George R.R. Martin readers might believe that they know who survives, but as we know with Westeros-based adaptations, there are no guarantees that the small screen will match the book.

Only a solitary reality remains certain during this second season: Daemon will be insufferable yet irresistible as he continues to be steamed over the imagined injustice of being robbed of a chance for the crown. Soon, we can see him being both passive aggressive and too aggressive for his family’s good at Dragonstone as mini-Daemon (i.e. Aemond) simmers at King’s Landing.