Game of Thrones prequel time is nearly upon us again with total war coming in the Targaryens’ direction. Team Black will go up against Team Green with cousin vs. cousin and George R.R. Martin readers might believe that they know who survives, but as we know with Westeros-based adaptations, there are no guarantees that the small screen will match the book.
Only a solitary reality remains certain during this second season: Daemon will be insufferable yet irresistible as he continues to be steamed over the imagined injustice of being robbed of a chance for the crown. Soon, we can see him being both passive aggressive and too aggressive for his family’s good at Dragonstone as mini-Daemon (i.e. Aemond) simmers at King’s Landing.
When Does ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2, Episode 1 Come Out?
The premiere episode, “A Son For A Son” arrives on Sunday, June 16 at 9:00pm EST and PST. In theory, Max will stream the episode simultaneously, but expect the load to be heavy. Servers have crashed before, and they could do so again.
During this week’s edition of the Targaryen Civil War, we shall see Rhaenyra in the depths of her grief over losing her son and father, and on another level, the loss of her rightful place on the Iron Throne. To say any more about what transpires could be considered a spoiler, so we will cut this short for now: Dracarys!