Late last year, House of the Dragon released a teaser trailer to warm the Game of Thrones audience up to a Targaryen civil war. HBO has now unveiled two full trailers, as previewed above and shown below, and it’s time to choose sides.

The heavily blonde series will return in June, and those wigs will be flying high on dragons for sure. The second season shall begin with Rhaenyra reeling from the twin tragedies of losing her father, King Viserys, and finding out that Aemond had seriously messed up while “scaring” Luc and Arrax and then somehow being dismayed when Vhagar decided to have both of them for lunch. In George R.R. Martin’s applicable book, Fire and Blood, this sets off a chain of events where Daemon and Aemond’s beef shall eventually grow climactic, but that’s not the only peak coming viewers way.

If the series rolls out like the book, heads will constantly roll, and yes, dragon fire will be plentiful, but as we know from Game of Thrones, this extended mayhem does not bode well for the House of Targaryen. This series is expected to run for four full seasons, but in the meantime, GRRM’s The Hedge Knight will debut in 2025 as the dragon meat inside the GoT/HotD sandwich.

HBO decided to tackle this war with two trailers, so here’s the Team Green and Team Black versions:

Do you want a synopsis? It’s here as well:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

House of the Dragon will return to HBO in June. Feel free to enjoy these posters, too.