When Does Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 1 Episode 5 Come Out?

Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ dominance appears to have reached a fever pitch going into holiday season. This fall, he knocked out wildly popular Tulsa King and Lioness seasons, and Paramount Network has been slowly revealing the final Yellowstone episodes while 1923 brings back Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to fight against the forces that threaten their ranch. These new stories about gangsters, espionage, and cowboys might have been enough for the prolific screenwriter and TV universe architect, but there’s a bonus, of course, and that would be Billy Bob Thornton in Landman.

The former 1883 actor was Sheridan’s muse for the Tommy Norton character, who both loathes and loves his life at equal turns. Last week, his endlessly chaotic professional dealings were alternated with his increasingly messy personal life, and it looks like he and Angela (Ali Larter) are getting back together, despite her being remarried? Yikes. Meanwhile, their son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), is holding down the oil-business fort and doing quite well already. Maybe even better than dad at this point, but there’s more coming.