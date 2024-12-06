When Does Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 1 Episode 5 Come Out?

Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ dominance appears to have reached a fever pitch going into holiday season. This fall, he knocked out wildly popular Tulsa King and Lioness seasons, and Paramount Network has been slowly revealing the final Yellowstone episodes while 1923 brings back Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to fight against the forces that threaten their ranch. These new stories about gangsters, espionage, and cowboys might have been enough for the prolific screenwriter and TV universe architect, but there’s a bonus, of course, and that would be Billy Bob Thornton in Landman.
The former 1883 actor was Sheridan’s muse for the Tommy Norton character, who both loathes and loves his life at equal turns. Last week, his endlessly chaotic professional dealings were alternated with his increasingly messy personal life, and it looks like he and Angela (Ali Larter) are getting back together, despite her being remarried? Yikes. Meanwhile, their son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), is holding down the oil-business fort and doing quite well already. Maybe even better than dad at this point, but there’s more coming.
When Does Landman Season 1 Episode 5 Come Out?
“Where Is Home” will stream on December 8 on Paramount+. As always, Sheridan penned the script with this description: “Tommy and his crew receive an unwelcome visit at the patch; Angela hosts family dinner at the oil house.” Oh man, please let this episode contain a food fight. I feel like Michelle Randolph’s Ainsley could actually bring it in such a scenario, and something will happen at this family dinner to set the group off.
At least we know that Kayla Wallace’s Rebecca dodged a bullet in shutting down Tommy’s interest. Who wants to get drawn into Norton family drama, after all? Or a food fight.
Landman also stars Jon Hamm and Demi Moore, who probably won’t be at the family dinner as Monty and Cami Miller, but never say never, and perhaps that will be a future thing because you know that a renewal should happen.