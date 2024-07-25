The 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off on Friday, July 26. Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are expected to perform at the opening ceremony, but Anderson .Paak and Gwen Stefani got a head start.

On Thursday, July 25, Anderson .Paak and Stefani released “Hello World (Song of The Olympics™)” with a video posted to the Olympics’ official YouTube channel.

“The Olympics and The Coca-Cola Company teamed up with Ryan Tedder, Gwen Stefani, and Anderson .Paak to create a song that celebrates the magic that happens when the world comes together at the Olympic Games,” the YouTube description reads.

Tedder co-produced and co-wrote the feel-good anthem. In the video, .Paak sets the tone by singing, “Hello, world, where ya been? / I’ve been waiting for you and your friends / One love begins / Tip-top, we’re starting at ten / If you believe that we can make some magic happen, say yeah.”

.Paak’s performance is spliced with footage of Olympic athletes being generally awesome, and eventually, we’re joined by a glittery Stefani. “I was mindin’ my business, taking care of business,” she sings. “Doin’ my thing / Woke up in the middle of the night like, ‘Ooh’ / Heard the telephone ring / I don’t need to tell you, I don’t need to explain / It’s ‘Hello World,’ we showin’ up, we changing the game.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to August 11, and you can expect to hear this song umpteen times in between.

Watch the “Hello World” video above.