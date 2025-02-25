Netflix recently joined the Neo-Western game with American Primeval and Territory to streaming success, but nobody can beat Taylor Sheridan at that same game. Yellowstone concluded last fall, but 1923 is now streaming a new season, to be followed later this year by The Madison.
Both of those latter shows sit firmly in the Yellowstone saga with a Beth and Rip spin off in the works, but if you haven’t yet caught the final episodes of the flagship series, you’ll be wanting to catch up before watching more.
When Does Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 Stream On Peacock?
March 16, 2025. That’s when the final six Yellowstone episodes will stream to join the previous eight eps of the fifth season. Then viewers can stream the entire series on Peacock if they so desire, but you won’t ever catch Kevin Costner in the act. He wasn’t thrilled with Taylor Sheridan writing John Dutton out of the show (we will avoid spoilers here), and Costner informed Sirius XM not only that he “didn’t see it,” but he has no plans “to rush to go see it.”
If you are still hankering for more of Sheridan’s writing after finishing the season, Landman and the most recent Lioness and Tulsa King seasons were all crowd pleasers. Naturally, there will be much more from the Paramount+ king to come, too.