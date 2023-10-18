When (And What) Is Godzilla Day 2023?

With the release of Godzilla Minus One fast approaching, Toho International is going big for this year’s Godzilla Day. The gargantuan event commemorates the birthday of the King of the Monsters, and this year, Godzilla turns a whopping 69-years-old.

To celebrate Godzilla Day 2023, Toho International has a full slate of activities lined up for the November 3 event, including the chance to buy tickets for the Monster King’s latest Japanese adventure.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and featuring music by Naoki Sato, Godzilla Minus One sees a devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla. As Godzilla emerges, it wreaks havoc and additional destruction on the nation, knocking the country into the negative.

In addition to Godzilla Minus One tickets going on sales, Godzilla fans have even more ways to celebrate Godzilla Day. There will be a special one-day screening of Godzilla 2000 in select theaters, Pluto TV will host a Godzilla movie marathon, and Shout! TV will stream an encore presentation of 2022’s Masters of Monsters. Hosted by legendary director John Carpenter, Masters of Monsters will feature four classic Godzilla films including Gojira, Rodan, Ghidorah: The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas.

You can watch the trailer for Godzilla Minus One below:

Godzilla Day 2023 kicks off November 3.