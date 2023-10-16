Are you done with superheroes? Have you gotten enough dragon content to last a lifetime? Are you looking to hyperfixate on something else for a few months? This is the perfect time to become a Godzilla stan! Welcome! Have you ever stopped to think that maybe Godzilla just needs a friend??? That’s why he’s whining all the time, probably. He’s just lonely.
There is not one but three upcoming Godzilla projects on the horizon, and that’s not even counting next year’s blockbuster. It’s hard to keep track of them or if we love or hate the giant monster. Does he help us or hurt us?! It’s complicated! Because there are many upcoming projects involving our favorite monster, here is a handy list of what is coming out and when so you can prepare yourself accordingly.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
AppleTV+’s take on the big lizard monster will be with the help of Kurt Russell, who is pretty sick of those dang monsters stomping around and messing everything up! Monarch focuses on the mysterious organization of the same name which investigates various bad guys in the Monsterverse, including King Kong and Godzilla. In order to help defend humanity from the monsters, Russell must team up with the big bad scaley guy himself, Godzilla.
Russell gets to work alongside his son Wyatt and, get this, they will play the same character nearly 50 years apart. That’s the best way to de-age someone, and the rest of Hollywood should take note! The series also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Monarch will hit AppleTV on November 17th and consist of 10 episodes premiering weekly. Check out the trailer here.
Godzilla Minus One
If you’re looking for a more classic Japanese monster movie, Godzilla Minus One has all of the elements of a truly horrifying one. The film will pay homage to the classic Godzilla tropes and even hit theaters in Japan on the anniversary of the monster’s big debut. Godzilla Minus One will take place in postwar Japan where many residents are already living through devastation, and now a big monster has to get in on it too. Minus One will hit theaters in the US on December 1st. Check out the trailer here.
Godzilla Vs. Megalon
Are giant lizards not scary enough for you? Should we take it one step further and bring out some giant insects?! To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the character, Megalon will make an appearance in an upcoming short film, Godzilla Vs. Megalon. The film is a part of Godzilla Fest in Japan and features a battle between the two longtime enemies. No streaming date has been released yet.
Are you too Godzilla-ed out? Unfortunately, we aren’t done here. Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire hits theaters in April. Just when you think you’re out….he pulls you back in. Much like when he pulls his enemies to the deepest pits of the pitch-back ocean to die. Have fun!