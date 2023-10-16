Are you done with superheroes? Have you gotten enough dragon content to last a lifetime? Are you looking to hyperfixate on something else for a few months? This is the perfect time to become a Godzilla stan! Welcome! Have you ever stopped to think that maybe Godzilla just needs a friend??? That’s why he’s whining all the time, probably. He’s just lonely.

There is not one but three upcoming Godzilla projects on the horizon, and that’s not even counting next year’s blockbuster. It’s hard to keep track of them or if we love or hate the giant monster. Does he help us or hurt us?! It’s complicated! Because there are many upcoming projects involving our favorite monster, here is a handy list of what is coming out and when so you can prepare yourself accordingly.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

AppleTV+’s take on the big lizard monster will be with the help of Kurt Russell, who is pretty sick of those dang monsters stomping around and messing everything up! Monarch focuses on the mysterious organization of the same name which investigates various bad guys in the Monsterverse, including King Kong and Godzilla. In order to help defend humanity from the monsters, Russell must team up with the big bad scaley guy himself, Godzilla.

Russell gets to work alongside his son Wyatt and, get this, they will play the same character nearly 50 years apart. That’s the best way to de-age someone, and the rest of Hollywood should take note! The series also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Monarch will hit AppleTV on November 17th and consist of 10 episodes premiering weekly. Check out the trailer here.