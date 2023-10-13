With a little over a month to go before it stomps onto Apple TV+, Legendary just dropped the biggest look yet at its anticipated new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Starring Kurt Russell, the series takes place in the burgeoning Monsterverse, and focuses on the shadowy agency known as Monarch that’s been lurking in the background of films like Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. However, Monarch’s secrets about to be exposed as Russell teams up with Godzilla to get some answers and defend humanity from the monsters that threaten to reclaim the planet.

You can see key art for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will smash onto Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere on November 17 followed by weekly releases every Friday.