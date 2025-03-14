“Droughtlander” officially came to a close last year with Jamie Frasier and Claire Randall resurfacing on Starz, but it’s never enough for devotees of Diana Gabaldon’s historical romances. The wait for more Outlander soon resumed, a quest that was heightened by knowing that the eighth season finished filming last fall. Not even Sam Heughan’s immediate resurgence in The Couple Next Door could quench that thirst, nor does knowing that the Blood Of My Blood prequel spin off will also soon tell the stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

In other words, the Outlander universe has multiple shows in motion (such as a potential Lord John Grey spin off), including the flagship series’ return, but there’s nothing like the original.