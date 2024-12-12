For sure. A treat will be coming immediately after the current Outlander season finishes, but Heughan’s next character is no dashing kilt wearer. Let’s talk about what to expect from The Couple Next Door.

Sam Heughan is best known for his smoldering gaze and bodice-ripping capabilities on Starz’ Outlander , which is now grinding through the seventh season. That could give way to Outlander: Blood Of My Blood in between seasons, but the bottom line there is that only the eighth season remains for Jamie and Claire’s love story (Caitríona Balfe) to roll out on Starz. And Outlander fans have been provided with no date on when they shall see Jamie Fraser onscreen again after the current season finale. Is there hope?

Plot

The title of this series might sound familiar, but this TV show is not based upon the The Couple Next Door novel by Shari Lapana. Rather, Starz is airing a Channel 4 British series written by David Allison, who adapted the Dutch TV series Nieuwe Buren for a new audience. The story revolves around a new couple who moves into suburbia, as one does, and finds that their neighbors are too friendly. The ominous-sounding series gets up close and personal with two couples, and as the claustrophobia of the neighborhood sets in, the concept of infidelity starts floating through their heads.

Described by Channel 4 as an “emotional roller coaster” about “how we never know what goes on behind closed doors,” the following synopsis introduces Heughan’s “alpha traffic cop”:

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighbourhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.

Heughan told Radio Times that there was an adjustment period to portraying a contemporary character after a decade as Jamie Fraser. He also spent time with a member of Police Scotland and found that “there are effects of working in such an intense job,” which includes first responding duties. On a more trivial and infinitely fun note, he sounded thrilled about not wearing a corset, which he joked (?) was a highlight of this gig:

“Not having to wear a corset! Not that I wear one every day [on Outlander], but most days. Obviously Outlander is a huge production. You can spend a whole day on one scene, and that’s great, but it was so nice to go on this show, which was so fast-moving and organic. That comes down to the crew and the way the piece works, but it was refreshing to do something completely different and to work with a really core group of actors and cast.”

No corset, got it. Also, expect some steamy scenes involving Heughan’s Danny, and there might be a beach trip or two as well.

Cast

Heughan steps up as the strapping traffic cop, Danny, who is married to Jessica De Gouw’s popular yoga teacher, Becka. Eleanor Tomlinson’s Evie and Alfred Enoch’s Pete might never know what hit them.