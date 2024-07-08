When Will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)

Season two of All American: Homecoming ended on a big cliffhanger that promised for some drama heading into season three. Simone has to make a big decision in her romance life after viewers learned that she and Damon not only shared a kiss, but they also slept together. This makes for a big complication in the love triangle between Simone, Lando, and Damon. Additionally, Simone will also have her tennis dreams threatened in season three, while JR struggles to piece his life back together after his removal from KEK and the completion of his treatment for aplastic anemia.

Elsewhere, we see what happens next between Marcus and Amara after the former’s wife made a surprise return to end season two. Cam, Keisha, and Nate all work to balance their relationships and career aspirations, which proves to be a bigger struggle than expected.

You can expect all of that and more in season three of All American: Homecoming which kicks off tonight. Here’s what you need to know about the premiere episode: