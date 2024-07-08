(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)
Season two of All American: Homecoming ended on a big cliffhanger that promised for some drama heading into season three. Simone has to make a big decision in her romance life after viewers learned that she and Damon not only shared a kiss, but they also slept together. This makes for a big complication in the love triangle between Simone, Lando, and Damon. Additionally, Simone will also have her tennis dreams threatened in season three, while JR struggles to piece his life back together after his removal from KEK and the completion of his treatment for aplastic anemia.
Elsewhere, we see what happens next between Marcus and Amara after the former’s wife made a surprise return to end season two. Cam, Keisha, and Nate all work to balance their relationships and career aspirations, which proves to be a bigger struggle than expected.
You can expect all of that and more in season three of All American: Homecoming which kicks off tonight. Here’s what you need to know about the premiere episode:
When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?
The first episode of All American: Homecoming season three, titled “Ready Or Not,” will arrive on July 8. The Nikhil Paniz-directed and Nkechi Okoro Carroll-written episode will be available on Monday, 7/8 on the CW TV channel at 9pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Ready Or Not” can be found below:
Simone is concerned about changes taking place at Bringston and wants to bring attention to the issues, but things don’t go as expected, and it puts Damon in a difficult position. Marcus seeks advice from an unlikely source. JR makes a decision about his future and Keisha tries to advise Simone.
You can also watch a preview for All American: Homecoming season three, episode one below:
