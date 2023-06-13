The second season of All-American: Homecoming came to a close earlier this year and it was unknown if the show would be renewed for a third season. The question was left unanswered for some time by its home channel CW as it was lumped in with two other shows that were under review for season renewals. “We’re still looking at those analyzing these shows… and looking at our budgets in 2024,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, said about All American: Homecoming as well as Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights . Nearly a month after that statement was given, we finally have an answer for All-American: Homecoming season three.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of All-American: Homecoming?

At long last, All-American: Homecoming was officially renewed for a third season by CW. The show was renewed for another season alongside Superman & Lois. “We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” Schwartz said about the renewals according to Deadline. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Though the renewal is good news, it does come with some bad news. Season three of All-American: Homecoming will only have 13 episodes, a decrease from season two’s total of 20. There will also be some cast reductions that could include series regulars as well as supporting roles.

The season three renewal of All-American: Homecoming joins All-American in the renewal realm as that show was given the green light for season six.

All American: Homecoming’ season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.