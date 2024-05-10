As the weather around the country heats up, so does the All American fever for fans of the original series and its spin-off. The latter is already deep into its sixth season, which is currently airing on CW. Now, all that’s left is for All American: Homecoming to launch into its long-awaited third season. CW renewed the show for its third season, but it’s yet to air any new episode since season two concluded over a year ago, back on March 27, 2023. Thankfully, a premiere date has been set for All American: Homecoming season three. With that being said, let’s get you up to speed on everything you need to know for All American: Homecoming season three. Release Date Season 3 of All American: Homecoming will return on July 8. The show will air for at least three months, as thirteen episodes will be available to viewers thanks to weekly releases that will kick off just a little before All American season 6 comes to a close. New episodes of All American: Homecoming will air on Mondays, first at 9pm ET/PT on the CW TV channel before being available to stream on the CW app and website at 3am EST/12am PST the following day.

Cast The cast for season 3 of All American: Homecoming will remain the same for the most part, but there will be some changes. Peyton Alex Smith (who plays Damon Sims) and Kelly Jenrette (who plays Amara Patterson) will no longer be series regulars in season 3 while Martin Bobb-Semple (who plays Lando) was upped to a series regular according to Deadline. Outside of that, things will remain the same for the main cast list, which you can view below. Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner

Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond, Jr.

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin The rec curing cast for season 3 of All American: Homecoming can also be seen below: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson

Leonard Roberts as President Zeke Allen

Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims (Damon’s mom)

Joe Holt as Jessie (J.R.’s father and Damon’s biological father)

Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson

Blake Brewer as Nico Logan Plot After sharing the official premiere date for season 3 of All American: Homecoming, CW unveiled the plot line for the new season. You can read that below. In Season 3, Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Camille Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Sylvester Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Mitchell Edwards), Keisha (Netta Walker) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.

Trailer CW has yet to release a teaser or trailer for the upcoming season of All American: Homecoming. Stay tuned for its release as you can expect either or in the coming weeks. All American: Homecoming Season 3 Episode Schedule There will be 13 episodes in season three of All American: Homecoming. Here is the expected tentative schedule for the new season: July 8: Episode 1

Episode 1 July 15: Episode 2

Episode 2 July 22: Episode 3

Episode 3 July 29: Episode 4

Episode 4 August 5: Episode 5

Episode 5 August 12: Episode 6

Episode 6 August 19: Episode 7

Episode 7 August 26: Episode 8

Episode 8 September 2: Episode 9

Episode 9 September 9: Episode 10

Episode 10 September 16: Episode 11

Episode 11 September 23: Episode 12

Episode 12 September 30: Episode 13