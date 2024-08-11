(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)
Last week’s episode of All American: Homecoming featured Simone in crisis mode and the return of Thea. We also had some relationship drama with Keisha and Cam as well as Lando taking some time to learn about the KEK history. Season three continues with episode six and a big decision for Simone to make, while Keisha lands upon a big realization about her relationship with Cam.
When Will All American: Homecoming Season 3, Episode 6 Come Out?
The sixth episode of All American: Homecoming season three, titled “New Normal,” will arrive on August 12. The Charissa Sanjarensuithikul-directed and Hollie Overton-written episode will be available on Monday, 8/12 on the CW TV channel at 9pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “New Normal” can be found below:
Simone has to choose between the most important things in her life. Nate’s cousin reaches out, which brings up some very raw emotions resulting in a heart-to-heart with Lando. Keisha comes up with a plan to help JR and realizes she needs to step it up with Cam.
