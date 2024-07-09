(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s All American: Homecoming episode will be found in the recap below.)

All American: Homecoming is back with a season three premiere episode “Ready Or Not” and the series wasted no time bringing the drama. The episode opens with Damon Sims and the Bringston baseball team in the middle of their championship game, where the team is down 10-4 and at risk of losing a very important game. Thankfully, JR, who missed the last eight months battling aplastic anemia, showed up to support his squad and give Damon and the team a much-needed confidence boost as they went on to win 11-10. As all of this is going down, Bringston leaders received word that the school plans on shutting down two athletic programs in a pivot to become a more academic-focused institution. To the surprise of everyone, the baseball team, despite the championship, was listed as one of those two teams.

As a result, Simone and Damon’s relationship, which has gone on for about a year, is now at risk as Damon has to find a new school to play at in order to fulfill his last year of eligibility before a jump to the MLB. Thanks to help from he and JR’s dad, Damon lands on an opportunity to go pro with a team in the Dominican Republic. He initially believes that he and Simone can continue their relationship once he goes to DR, but Simone notes that the distraction of a long-distance relationship is not something they can afford to deal with right now. Damon initially pushed back at the idea of breaking up, but he eventually accepted it. What ends up happening between them (as well as Simone and Lando) remains to be seen, as the episode concludes with a time jump to Simone’s junior year as she moves into Amara’s now-old apartment with Nate and Keisha as her roommates.

Elsewhere in “Ready Or Not,” we see that Amara and Marcus did not recover from the surprise appearance from Marcus’ ex-wife, whom he was still technically married to. Despite repeated apologies from Marcus, Amara refuses to give him any time of day for any conversation that wasn’t about Bringston. It doesn’t seem like the two worked things out as Amara took on a new gig in The White House, making it practically impossible for her and Marcus to have a real relationship. Marcus and Damon also got into a heated argument after the former confessed that he knew for quite some time that the Bringston baseball would get shut down, but by the end of the episode, the two are able to patch things up.

We also learn that JR fully recovered from battling aplastic anemia, but it didn’t come without some complications. Keisha stepped up to be his bone marrow transplant, but the operation came with complications that sidelined Keisha from her dance career for some months. It’s something she hid from JR initially, but came clean about once he found out and confronted her. Oh, and family dinners are back! Thea made a surprise appearance, which seemed like it would be awkward with Simone and Damon’s relationship, but she seemed completely fine with them dating.

Now that you have a quick summary on this week’s episode, let’s dive into some final thoughts we have after watching “Ready Or Not.”